Alexander Nubel no longer Schalke captain after agreeing Bayern Munich switch

Alexander Nubel must still have the support of Schalke’s fanbase, says David Wagner, who has confirmed the goalkeeper is no longer captain.

David Wagner has confirmed Alexander Nubel will no longer be Schalke’s captain after the goalkeeper agreed to join Bayern Munich.

Nubel – touted as a possible long-term successor to Manuel Neuer – will move to the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Bayern, which starts on July 1, having last month informed Schalke he would not be renewing his contract amid links to numerous sides, including Tottenham.

Schalke coach Wagner has now confirmed Nubel, who will be suspended when the Bundesliga resumes after the winter break due to a red card he received for an ugly challenge on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mijat Gacinovic in December, will hand the armband to midfielder Omar Mascarell.

“We have mutually agreed that Alex will step down from his role as captain,” Wagner said in quotes reported on Schalke’s official Twitter page.

“We looked at all the pros and cons and decided that it’s better for the team if he gives up the armband. This way we avoid constant unrest.

“In the coming months, there are bigger things to think about than this. It cannot be that one player is put under the spotlight. Alex remains an important member of the group. We need to continue to completely support every player.”

Wagner also confirmed the club do not plan to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Nubel, with Ralf Fahrmann – who is currently on loan at Norwich City – and Germany under-21 international Markus Schubert considered as suitable options for next season.

“In Schubi and Ralf Fährmann, we have two great goalkeepers for next season. We needn’t worry about this position,” Wagner said.

Jochen Schneider, Schalke’s head of sport, added: “We tried everything to convince Alex to stay. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

Nubel was appointed as Schalke’s captain in August, replacing Fahrmann, after making 18 Bundesliga appearances in 2018-19.