Reports: Manchester United failed in last-ditch attempt to sign top target in January window

Manchester United were reportedly tracking now-Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland and even made a last-ditch attempt to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg but failed. After missing out on the Norwegian’s transfer, the Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer-managed club didn’t have the best of starts to the new year as Arsenal defeated them 2-0 at the Emirates.

According to reports in Daily Mail, United were trying to bypass Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and arrive at an understanding with the player’s father Alf Inge Haaland. However, talks ultimately broke down and the young striker moved to the Bundesliga.

Dortmund activated the £18 million release clause in the 19-year-old’s contract with Salzburg and signed him on a three and a half-year deal which would see him stay at the club until 2024. United are still in the market for new signings in the January transfer window but getting a striker on board is not their priority anymore.

If reports are to be believed, the Red Devils are aiming at a signing or two to fix their midfield issues as two of their first-choice players in the centre of the field, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba have been ruled out of action due to respective injuries and they have a tough run of fixtures up until March.