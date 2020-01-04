With the start of the year 2020, we are entering into a new decade and saying goodbye to the previous one which brought us so many memories, especially in the field of sport. In football, the previous decade produced some of the most breathtaking moments which will stay alive in the minds of the fans as well as the viewers for years to come.

The decade brought a lot of success for some teams whereas it also proved to be the end of the dominance of the few powerhouses of the decade before which included the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal from the English Premier League. Therefore, we have decided to compile a list of the five most successful clubs in the past decade in Europe who managed to gather the most number of points in all competitions.

#5 Bayern Munich (Germany)

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are the fifth most successful team of the last decade in Europe, that is according to a list provided by Tarnsfermarkt.com. Bayern managed to gather 1,223 points across all competition which is more than the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Chelsea.

From 2010 to 2019, Bayern went on to win seven consecutive league titles in the country along with four German cup titles. However, despite having resounding success domestically, Bayern only went on to win a single UEFA Champions League in the decade which they did in 2012-13 season under manager Jupp Heynckes.

#4 Paris Saint Germain (France)

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the fourth most successful team of the last decade in terms of points generation. Les Parisiens managed to gather 1233 points over course of 10 seasons and went on to win six league and five Coupe de France titles.

However, surprisingly, despite having serious financial backing from the Qatar-based owners, PSG have not been able to produce the goods on the continental front where they’ve not been able to pass the quarter-finals stage of the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Celtic (Scotland)

Third in the list is a surprising name of Scottish giants Celtic who have managed to gather 1,294 points, more than then likes of Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United and Arsenal.

A vast majority of this success of the Celts came on the domestic front where they went on to clinch eight league and four Scottish Cup titles. However, Celtic could not produce a similar kind of performances on the European front which must be disappointing for the club supporters.

#2 Real Madrid (Spain)

Second in the list is Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid who managed to register 1,302 points in the last decade according the information provided by the Transfermarkt.com. Surprisingly, being one of the only two teams to have registered more than 1,300 points in the decade, Real managed to win just two La Liga titles—in 2011-12 and in 2016-17.

Los Blancos’ major chunk of the success came in Europe where they went on to win four UEFA Champions League titles—most by any team in the decade—and while doing so, they also became the only club in the history to win the competition three times in-a-row in the current format. Other than that, Real also won two Copa del Rey titles.

#1 Barcelona (Spain)

First in the list of teams gathering the most number of points in the last decade are current Spanish champions FC Barcelona. The Catalan-based outfit are the only club to have managed to register more than 1,400 points—1,401 to be exact—in the space of 10 years, largely due to their dominance on the domestic front.

Barca went on to win seven league, five Copa del Rey and two UEFA Champions League titles during that duration.