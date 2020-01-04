Reports: Bayern Munich willing to let star defender join Arsenal for free

With new head coach Mikel Arteta starting to bring Arsenal back on track, the Gunners are now in the market to find a short-term fox for their defence and have identified Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng as a potential January signing. Reports have now emerged that Bayern would be willing to let Boateng join Arsenal in a free deal.

According to reports in Bild (via Metro), the Bundesliga giants were willing to let Boateng leave for a transfer fee of around €15 million but they are now ready to part ways with him for free. The catch is that the Premier League giants will have to pay his salary of €230,000 in full, which might be a bit tricky for Arsenal.

The report claims that Bayern had made a similar offer to Juventus ahead of the ongoing season but the Serie A giants passed on the opportunity to sign the 31-year-old. Arsenal, on the other hand, are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano as well but the club’s valuation of the young defender is too much for the Gunners to pay in January.

Whether or not the Gunners make an official move for Boateng remains to be seen and with January transfer window in full swing, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga.