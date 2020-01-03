Reports: Chelsea forced to go on the back foot in race for two Bundesliga superstars

Chelsea have had a mixed English Premier League season so far and are placed on the fourth spot currently with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur hot on their heels. However, with their transfer ban now lifted, the Blues have the option to improve for the second half of the season. They have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner as potential winter window signings.

However, if reports from Goal are to be believed, the Frank Lampard-managed side have received a slight blow. Chelsea will have to wait on deals for both the Bundesliga stars as their respective clubs are not in favour of letting their star players leave in the January window.

Dortmund want to hold on to Sancho until the end of the season at least and that is when Chelsea will make a move. Werner, on the other hand, only wants to decide on his future after UEFA Euro 2020. As a result, Chelsea will have to wait until the summer transfer window before trying to sign two of their top transfer targets.

Manchester United have been linked with Sancho as well but a move in the winter window now looks unlikely.