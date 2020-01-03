Reports: Borussia Dortmund set final asking price for star striker amidst interest from La Liga giants

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have demanded that they want at least €40million for their star striker Paco Alcacer, who is being targeted by La Liga side Atletico Madrid among others.

It is Marca who reports that the German news agency Bild has claimed that Dortmund will request a transfer fee of €40million for Alcacer, if Atletico or any other team come calling.

It has been understood that Dortmund want to make some profit from the sale of the Spain international, who they signed from Barcelona in 2019 on a permanent deal worth €21million. This was after they shelled out €2million in 2018, to sign him on a loan deal for the entire 2018-19 season.

Atletico Madrid’s attack understandably lacks someone with ample experience, following the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona in July 2019.

Diego Simeone is hence keen to sign a striker who has the ability to score in important matches – and Alcacer has already proved his ability while playing for Dortmund.

In just 47 appearances across various competitions for the Black and Yellow so far, the 26-year-old has netted four times and has also provided four assists.

Alcacer also has the experience of playing in the La Liga, having played 124 matches for Valencia, 50 games for Barcelona and 23 games for Getafe.