5 players who rejected Manchester United offer for other clubs

Manchester United seemingly suffered a transfer blow as they missed out on ex-Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Braut Haaland, who instead joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a four and a half-year deal. Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at five players who have rejected the Premier League giants in favour of other clubs.

#5 Thiago Alcantara

The Bayern Munich midfielder was reportedly on his way to Manchester United from Barcelona before he decided to join the Bavarian giants. Thiago was one of the hottest properties in Europe during the 2013 summer transfer window and United were said to be closing in on a deal for the Barca star.

However, he ultimately moved to Bayern and as he revealed in an interview to Daily Mail in 2015, David de Gea asked him to join United but he didn’t.

“There was never any firm proposal. David de Gea wanted me to join. He wrote a message on my match ball after we’d beaten Italy in the final. But I’d have done the same with him. He is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world. You always want to play with the best. But it was always going to be Munich.”

#4 Pedro

The Chelsea winger joined the London-based club in 2015 but not before flirting with a move to Manchester United. Multiple reports had claimed that the Spaniard is just a step away from becoming a Red Devil but in a dramatic turn of events, he ended up joining the Blues, from boyhood club Barcelona.

“The atmosphere in the Premier League is fantastic, the stadiums are always full and it’s an attractive league for spectators,” Pedro had said at his farewell press conference in Barcelona.

#3 Aaron Ramsey

The now-Juventus midfielder had snubbed Manchester United back in 2008 after a personal meeting with then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Cardiff City had agreed on terms with United for Ramsey’s sale and had even announced the same on their website. However, Wenger intervened and managed to sign the Welsh midfielder, who then went on to spend 11 years at the club.

“I had to make a decision at the time. I flew over to see the boss [Wenger] and I knew straight away that this was where I wanted to be, I wanted to be in his plans and I was just buzzing. As soon as I came in on the first day I was a bit starstruck with all the faces there, some of the biggest players in world football,” Ramsey revealed later.

(Image Courtesy: Wales Online)

#2 Eden Hazard

The former Chelsea star flirted with a move to Manchester United as well before joining the Blues in the summer transfer window of 2012. Reportedly, Sir Alex Ferguson was interested in the Belgian, however, it was Chelsea who managed to bring him to the Premier League from Lille.

Hazard later revealed that a phone call from Didier Drogba was instrumental.

He told So Foot: “I didn’t want to go to Chelsea because I wanted to play the Champions League and they were sixth in the league. I was convinced when they won the Champions League in 2012.

“At the time, Roberto Di Matteo really wanted me, they had Juan Mata, and Oscar had been bought. I was told: ‘You’ll see, Chelsea will play football’. Gervinho called me and said: ‘Someone’s on the phone’. I didn’t know who it was but it was Drogba, he wanted me to sign.

“I was flattered, he was maybe the best striker in the world. In my head, I wasn’t going to sign, but in the end I was very pleased with my choice.”

#1 Erling Braut Haaland

The ex-Red Bull Salzburg striker was reportedly one of the top targets for Manchester United and there were reports which claimed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had flown to Austria to meet the youngster. However, as it turned out, Haaland joined Dortmund after contract talks with Manchester United didn’t go as planned.

Why Manchester United decided against signing Erling Haaland