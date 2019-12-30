Why Manchester United decided against signing Erling Haaland

One of the top Manchester United targets, 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland completed his move to Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday. The Red Devils were believed to be the favourites for his signature, but ultimately they decided against signing him and here’s why.

Reports had emerged that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had travelled to Austria to meet the youngster, whom he coached at Molde, and his representatives. Subsequently, the Premier League giants were rumoured to be closing in on a deal for the young forward but ultimately, it was Dortmund who managed to complete his signing.

Haaland joined the Bundesliga giants in a deal reportedly worth £17 million only, one which would see him stay at the club until 2024. However, contrary to popular belief, it was United who gave up on their chase of the youngster.

According to reports in ESPN, Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola had put up some hefty demands like a buyout clause and share in a future sale. United refused to accept any of these and decided against signing the forward from Red Bull Salzburg.