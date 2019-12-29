Fans troll Manchester United as Erling Haaland snubs them to join Borussia Dortmund

Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland has joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a four and a half-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2024. Dortmund beat the likes of Manchester United and Juventus to the youngster’s signature.

United, especially, were believed to be the favourites for his signature but the Bundesliga side managed to see them off. Fans took to Twitter to troll the Premier League giants after the move was made official by Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Håland from @RedBullSalzburg on a contract until 2024! pic.twitter.com/C9ilU0u0dt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019

Done Deal : Man United seal Haaland move BREAKING : Haaland done deal to Juve BREAKING : Haaland to move to his sister club RB Leipzig Dortmund : pic.twitter.com/xaTGmd2BWL — FavreItInMan (@h30haaland) December 29, 2019

Solskjær flew to Austria to meet Erling Haaland and outlined his future plans for Man Utd. Probably what made up his mind. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 29, 2019

Ole Solskjaer hired a private jet to go to Austria, meet with Håland and his parents to convince him to sign for Manchester United. Ed Woodward and Ole hired a private jet and brought Håland all the way to Manchester for a meeting only for him to sign for Dortmund. Wow. — 360Sources (@360Sources) December 29, 2019

man united’s scm fanbase really got gassed into thinking Haaland will join their club just for him to join dortmund as a stepping stone for Leeds in 5 yrs 😂 pic.twitter.com/l1IwDa52ba — KolasiTANK🎖️ (@badboykola) December 29, 2019

Solskjaer gave Haaland his professional debut and went all the way over to RB Salzburg to convince him to join BVB so Manchester United can sign Jadon Sancho. It really is a Solskjaer masterclass. pic.twitter.com/aRT9qOcCQ6 — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonWay) December 29, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Erling Braut Haaland! And United fans thought he might come to United🤣 pic.twitter.com/vtByhmNXTM — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) December 29, 2019

Man Utd fans swore he was on a flight to Manchester. Looks like Håland crash landed in Dortmund 😂 pic.twitter.com/kDu4ZDJxux — Tega🔥 (@Teghte) December 29, 2019

Haaland to Dortmund….embarrassing for Ole. Flirts that we’re getting him and ends up with nothing. United recruitment shit again — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 29, 2019

Image Courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Twitter