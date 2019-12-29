Bundesliga |

Fans troll Manchester United as Erling Haaland snubs them to join Borussia Dortmund

Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland has joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a four and a half-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2024. Dortmund beat the likes of Manchester United and Juventus to the youngster’s signature.

United, especially, were believed to be the favourites for his signature but the Bundesliga side managed to see them off. Fans took to Twitter to troll the Premier League giants after the move was made official by Dortmund.

 

Image Courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Twitter

