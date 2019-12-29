Players with most wins in Europe’s top 5 leagues this decade

With the decade now set to come to an end, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at players from Europe’s Top 5 leagues – Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A – who have won the most number of matches between 2010 and 2019. While we have two players tied for the fifth spot, there is an outright leader in this list, who has won at least 15 more matches than the one on the second spot.

#5 Gerard Pique and Karim Benzema – 219

Two arch-rivals on the pitch, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema have both been parts of two of Europe’s top teams of this decade and thus feature on this list. The Barcelona-Madrid duo won a total of 219 matches each for their club.

While Pique won as many as six La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles this decade and Benzema, on the other hand, has two La Liga and four UCL titles to his name.

#4 Thomas Muller – 228

The Bayern Munich stalwart is another player who has spent a majority of his career playing for one of the best European teams. Muller, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup this decade, finished with as many as 228 wins for Bayern between 2010 and 2019.

In these ten years, the forward added a Champions League and seven Bundesliga titles to his name.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo – 244

The Juventus superstar played the majority of the decade for Real Madrid, for whom he won four Champions League and two La Liga titles. On top of that, he won the Serie A with Juventus as well and overall, finished with 244 wins, including both the clubs.

The former Madrid star is just one win short of second-placed Sergio Busquets.

#2 Sergio Busquets – 245

The Barcelona midfielder is probably one of the most underrated players in the sport, which is evident by the fact that he has won more matches in a Barcelona shirt than any other player of the club, barring one.

The Spaniard has 245 wins to his name for Barcelona between 2010 and 2019, between which he won two UCL and six La Liga titles.

#1 Lionel Messi – 260

The Barcelona talisman leads the list of players with most wins across Europe’s top five leagues this decade by quite a margin. He was a part of as many as 260 Barcelona wins this season, more than any other player managed for his side in the top European leagues.

Messi had won a Ballon d’Or in 2009 and he went on to add five more BDOs to his cabinet this decade. On top of that, he won two UCL and six La Liga titles for the Catalan giants as well.