Reports: Juventus & Bayern Munich lead list of elite European clubs interested in Barcelona superstar

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is reportedly attracting interest from a host of elite European clubs on the back of some stupendous performances for Barcelona between the sticks. Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be eyeing a move for the German shot-stopper.

Ter Stegen moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and has since grown into one of the most important players at the club. In a five-year stay at the club, he has won four La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League as well. But with two and a half years remaining on his contract, top European clubs are starting to show interest in the 27-year-old.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo (via AS), Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Ter Stegen’s situation and could make an official move for him in the near future. The report claims that while Juve are searching for a worthy replacement for Gianluigi Buffon, Bayern are also planning for life without Manuel Neuer.

PSG as well are still in search for a world-class goalkeeper despite signing Keylor Navas from Real Madrid in the summer. The report goes on to claim that the Bundesliga giants are the favourites for Ter Stegen’s signature in case he decides to move on from Barcelona.