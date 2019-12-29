Reports: Arsenal set price tag for Granit Xhaka as January move nears

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly on his way back to Bundesliga in the upcoming January transfer window. Hertha Berlin are rumoured to be interested in the Swiss star and have apparently agreed on terms with the player. Arsenal, however, might play spoilsport as they are holding out for a bigger fee than what the German club have offered.

Xhaka has been linked with a January move after falling out with the fans at Emirates. He was stripped of the captaincy by then-manager Unai Emery as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaced him as the club captain. Hertha Berlin have recently emerged as the outright favourites for the signature of the 27-year-old and are now negotiating with the Gunners for a January move.

According to reports from Sky in Italy (via Sportsmole), Arsenal have set a £34 million price tag on their midfielder. The report claims that Hertha Berlin have submitted a bid of around £29 million but the North London club are not ready to sell Xhaka at that price.

The player’s agent, Jose Noguera had confirmed that they have agreed on terms with the Bundesliga side and it’s now up to the two clubs to agree on a fee.

“Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu – as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta,” Noguera said as per Sky Sports.

“Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs,” he added.