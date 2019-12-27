Granit Xhaka’s agent confirms Arsenal star has agreed terms with Bundesliga club for January move

Granit Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera has confirmed the ongoing rumours that the Swiss midfielder is looking for a way out of Arsenal. Xhaka has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and Noguera revealed that they have agreed on personal terms as well.

The 27-year-old fell out with the club’s fans and was stripped of the captaincy by former head coach Unai Emery. And now as revealed by his agent, Xhaka is ready to leave Arsenal for Hertha Berlin and is now waiting for both the clubs to agree on a transfer fee. Noguera said that he is hopeful that the deal will go through and that they have informed Raul Sanllehi, Edu and Mikel Arteta about it.

“Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu – as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta,” Noguera said as per Sky Sports.

“Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs,” he added.

With the January window set to open in five days from now, expect an announcement soon.