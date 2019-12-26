5 big deals which can go through in January transfer window

With the January transfer window only a week away, the rumour mills are in full force. Various players have been linked with clubs all around the globe and while most of the rumours will not turn out to be true, there are some moves who have a relatively higher probability of going through than the others and here are five of them.

Erling Braut Haaland to Manchester United

The Norwegian teenager has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Manchester United recently with reports claiming that both clubs are locked in a transfer battle for the Red Bull Salzburg striker. The 19-year-old has been fine form, both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League, and is one of the hottest properties in Europe.

According to latest reports in The Sun, United are ready to offer him a bumper contract, Haaland might end up signing for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club. Notably, the youngster has played under Solskjaer at Molde, which could prove to be a facilitator in the potential move.

Chances of going through: 3/5

Jadon Sancho to Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho has been a long-term Manchester United target but two of the Red Devils’ rivals – Liverpool and Chelsea have entered the market for the England international as well. According to reports in The Sun, Chelsea are ready to break the bank to sign Sancho in the winter window and beat both United and Liverpool to his signature.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £120 million bid for the former Manchester City player. With Frank Lampard desperate to fill the void left by Eden Hazard, the Blues could end up signing Sancho from Dortmund.

Chances of going through: 2/5

Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has been pushing for a move to Real Madrid since the summer transfer window earlier this year. Though he ultimately stayed put, the fact that his contract with the Premier League club runs down in the summer of 2020, Spurs are looking to cash in on him.

Moreover, if reports from The Mirror are to be believed, Madrid are ready to sell Isco in order to fund Eriksen’s transfer. This is one move which has a high probability of going through.

Chances of going through: 4/5

Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan

The Barcelona midfielder has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Ernesto Valverde. Vidal himself failed to rule out a possible move recently, which has only strengthened the links.

“My representative is who has to see that, but I’m calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we’ll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that return and take a decision.

“I’m not the one who makes the decision to play or not – that’s the coach. But people see that, so that makes me calm, and I’ll continue taking advantage of all my opportunities and continue scoring, which is what I like to do.

“I hope to lift the trophies that lie ahead of us at the end of the season,” he said.

Chances of going through: 4/5

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

The Manchester City winger has been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga since the 2019 summer transfer window. The Premier League champions then managed to hold on to the Germany international but if reports from Bild are to be believed, Bayern are back in for Sane.

The City star has made only one appearance for the club this season and is currently out of action because of Cruciate Ligament Rupture. However, reports have emerged recently which claim that the deal is unlikely to go through in January.

Chances of going through: 2/5