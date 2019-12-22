OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich confirm Hansi Flick as boss till end of season

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Hansi Flick will remain in charge of the club till the end of the season after overseeing a brief upturn in fortunes for the German giants.

The Bavarians sacked Niko Kovac back in November after a poor start to the campaign, and Flick was named interim boss till a replacement was found, but the impact of the German has been impressive since taking over temporarily.

Flick has overseen a remarkable turn in fortunes, with the Bundesliga side winning eight out of their ten games in all competitions under his leadership, leading to this announcement by the club on social media.

Hansi #Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/Xxov09ujFi — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 22, 2019

It remains to be seen whether he gets the job on a permanent basis at the end of the season, but with several top level coaches such as Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery without a job, it may be a hard call to make for Bayern Munich.

As of now, they will hope the good form continues as the Bundesliga race heats up and winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) remains a possibility too.