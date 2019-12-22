Bayern Munich star breaks all-time Bundesliga record during Wolfsburg win

On Saturday, Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga, to establish themselves at third place on the league table ahead of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry helped the German league defending champions finish the first half of their ongoing 2019-20 campaign on a positive note with the win against Wolfsburg.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller broke an all-time Bundesliga record, as he became the first and the only player so far to record 11 assists in the first half of a season in the German top-flight.

Check out the tweet shared by Opta, right below:

11 – @esmuellert_ is the first player ever to collect 11 assists in the first half of a #Bundesliga season (17 games). Creator. #FCBWOB @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/UjlNapBFgn — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 21, 2019

Muller hence became the player with the most assists in one half of a Bundesliga season, after he assisted Zirkzee for Bayern’s opening goal of the night.

In other news, the Wolfsburg game was the second time this week that Zirkzee came on as a substitute in the final minutes of the game to create a winning impact for his side.

The Dutch talent scored with his first touch in both the games, and has already shown fans several glimpses of what is to come, by virtue of his performance.

With 33 points from 17 matches, the Bavarians are now four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach on the Bundesliga points table.