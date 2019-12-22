Hansi Flick set to stay on as Bayern Munich coach, suggests Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

After masterminding an upturn in form at Bayern Munich, interim coach Hansi Flick looks set to stay in his post until the end of the season

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested interim head coach Hansi Flick is likely to remain in charge for the rest of the 2019-20 season, stating: “There’s nothing to be said against it.”

Flick has overseen eight wins from 10 games in all competitions, having been placed in charge when Niko Kovac was sacked at the start of November.

After Bayern beat Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to late goals from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry, Rummenigge outlined his happiness with the club’s progress.

“I make no secret of the fact that we are satisfied with the development of the team and the quality of play,” Rummenigge told Sky.

“The results are also very good. There’s nothing to be said against it.

“Both parties are satisfied. He’s doing a good job.”

Ending the year on a high Thanks for all your support in 2019! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/RKJwkOXDw5 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 21, 2019

Bayern have scored 32 goals in their 10 matches under Flick and will head into the winter break four points off the top of the Bundesliga table.

Asked about his future, Flick said: “We will find the time to sit down together on Sunday. I’m not in a hurry and we’ll see how things go.”