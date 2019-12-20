Former Manchester United player urges Solskjaer to sign Jadon Sancho for £100m

Manchester United probably need to spend more than others in the upcoming January transfer window, and one of their former players is now telling the club to go and spend £100m on just one new name.

It might be worth it though, because that one name happens to be Jadon Sancho, who is easily one of the biggest players on the market at the moment.

Former United player Kleberson believes that even though it is a lot of money, it may be worth it if it means United get the class and quality of someone like Sancho.

“It’s a lot of money to be spoken about £100million but he would make a big impact and add a lot to the team,” Kleberson told Bet New Jersey.

“Imagine if you had him, [Mason] Greenwood, [Daniel] James and Rashford all playing together.”

Kleberson signed for United along with Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2003, and also revealed that he is excited about United being linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

“Solskjaer is so good for this team and working with the young players so I hope that he gets given the opportunity to continue,” Kleberson went on.

“I like the speculation around Saul – he’s a great player and at 25 years old he’s the right age to come into Man United, a big team, big club and play really well.”