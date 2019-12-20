Reports: Bundesliga giants eyeing €300million double-scoop of Barcelona, Manchester City stars in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly eyed transfer moves for both Philippe Coutinho and Leroy Sane during the upcoming January transfer window.

This is according to Bild who reports that Bayern want to sign Manchester City’s Sane during the winter, after they failed to sign him during the summer transfer window ahead of the ongoing 2019-20 season. The German news agency also claims that they want to sign Coutinho on a permanent deal, after Barcelona offloaded him to the German club on a season-long loan deal during the summer.

Bayern have also targeted a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, who has emerged as a target for Real Madrid as well over the past few weeks. Overall, the Bundesliga defending champions seek to conduct business worth €300million during the winter transfer window, as per Bild‘s report.

Sane joined Manchester City from German club Schalke in 2016 for a reported transfer fee of €50.5million, but he is yet to cement his place in their starting XI under manager Pep Guardiola.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he made only one appearance for the Sky Blues – in the Community Shield against Liverpool. During the game, he suffered an injury and required surgery to solve the problem.

The winger is expected to be out until 2020 at the earliest.

Coutinho, meanwhile, has excelled for Bayern Munich since leaving Barcelona on loan in August. The former Liverpool ace has recorded seven goals and seven assists for the Bavarians in 21 appearances across all competitions so far.