Sebastian Andersson: Union Berlin’s difference maker in the Bundesliga

FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at Sebastian Andersson, the man looking to make a difference for Union Berlin in their quest to stay in the Bundesliga.

Not many might have been familiar with Sebastian Andersson ahead of the 2019/20 season, but those who have been keeping a close eye on the Bundesliga with by now be well acquainted with the Union Berlin striker.

Having spent the first seven years of his professional career in his native Sweden, Andersson first moved to Germany in 2017 when he joined second-tier Kaiserslautern.

12 goals in 29 appearances convinced fellow 2. Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin to secure his services on a free transfer, where he went on to play an integral part in their promotion success.

The Swede once again racked up a 12-goal haul but offered his side so much more than just goals, providing a vocal point in the attacking third and getting his team-mates involved with his selfless style of play.

Becoming the 56th team to feature in the top flight, there may have been some doubts over Union’s ability to match it with the best sides in German football, although those queries have thus far been dispelled in convincing fashion.

With one round left before the mid-season winter break, Union are 11th in the 18-team competition and boast a healthy six-point cushion from the relegation places.

And one man who has shown he belongs in the Bundesliga is Andersson, who is his side’s top scorer – and the entire league’s 6th-highest – at the moment with eight goals, five more than closest competitors Marcus Ingvartsen and Marius Bulter.

Fittingly, it was the 28-year-old who scored Union’s first-ever Bundesliga goal on Match Day 2, netting in the 80th minute to force a 1-1 draw with Augsburg and earn them their maiden top-flight point.

He also produced a match-winning display on November 9 as his brace helped Union to a 3-2 triumph at Mainz, while another double a month later inspired his team to a 2-0 win at home to Cologne.

👊 183 duels won, league best

✈️ 84 aerial duels won, league best

⚽ 5 goals scored already Sebastian Andersson is top flight quality. No doubt about it now. pic.twitter.com/Ei6I9HBcVe — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 15, 2019

Statistically, there is no better one-on-one player in the competition at the moment with Andersson leading the Bundesliga with 271 duels and 136 aerial duels won – 55 and 57 more than the next best respectively.

On Sunday, Die Eisernen will be looking to finish the first half of the campaign on a high against Fortuna Dusseldorf and claiming three points is very much an achievable prospects, especially considering their opponents have lost their past three matches while conceding a total of 11 goals.

And, with the ice-cool Andersson leading the line, Union have the perfect striker ready to continue making the difference for them in the Bundesliga.