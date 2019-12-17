Who will shine brighter in Bundesliga epic – Dortmund’s Reus or Leipzig’s Werner?

Two of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting teams will lock horns on Tuesday when Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig and both sides have their own German superstar looking to inspire.

In the yellow of Dortmund is inspirational captain Marco Reus, who first joined the club in 2012 but has grown in stature and influence with each passing season.

It was no surprise that Reus was handed the captaincy by coach Lucien Favre at the start of last season and, while he is not the most vocal of skippers, he certainly leads by example.

Marco Reus vs. Timo Werner – Which German superstar will come out on top?

Last term’s haul of 17 league goals was his highest ever in a Dortmund jersey, as he formed a thrilling attack with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer.

Already in the 2019/20 campaign, the 30-year-old has hit the back of the net nine times and – now into his prime – looks to be the perfect man to lead Dortmund’s bid to end an eight-year wait to be crowned champions of the Bundesliga.

Although Dortmund entered the season widely seen as the biggest challengers to reigning champions Bayern Munich, it is last year’s third-placed team RB Leipzig who currently lead the way after overtaking Borussia Monchengladbach at the summit just this past weekend.

Having been playing the third tier of German football not too long ago, Leipzig’s rise means they now have no shortage of stars in their ranks but none are shining brighter at the moment than Timo Werner.

While he has long been regarded as one of the hottest properties in the Bundesliga, Werner has taken his game up another level so far this season and already has 16 goals to his name – just two behind leading scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Having never netted a hat-trick in six previous seasons of professional football, the Germany international has already achieved the feat twice this term and his second came in an 8-0 thrashing of Mainz that also saw him lay on three assists in a stunning individual display.

Still only 23, it is frightening to imagine that Werner could still get better considering he already boasts a perfect combination of speed, skill and instinct, not dissimilar to the very traits that made Reus stand out when he first broke onto the scene.

With the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign turning out to be one of the most competitive ever, picking up three points against direct rivals could prove to be pivotal come the end of the season and that is what Dortmund and Leipzig will both be hoping to accomplish on Tuesday.

And with the likes of Reus and Werner on display, what would already have been a thrilling epic will only be more exhilarating.