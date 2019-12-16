Kai Havertz: The Bundesliga’s youngest centurion

On Saturday, Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz wrote his name into the history books by becoming the youngest player to reach a century of appearances in the Bundesliga.

Still only 20, Havertz played his 100th match in German football’s top flight at the weekend although it was not to be a happy outing as Leverkusen fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Cologne.

Nonetheless, the talented attacker can look back at what has been an electrifying first hundred games in the Bundesliga, and it all started just over three years ago.

Havertz’s “assist” of the season & proof that Lewandowski is human: 10 Things You Missed from Bundesliga MD6

After starring for Leverkusen at youth level, Havertz’s Bundesliga journey began on October 15, 2016 when he was drafted into the side to face Werder Bremen after current club captain Lars Bender was a late withdrawal through illness.

The left-footed maestro continued to be involved in the first-team setup and, towards the end of that season, he notched his first top-flight goal on April 2, 2017 with a sweetly-struck volley to salvage a point at home to Wolfsburg.

At the age of 17 years, nine months and 23 days, Havertz became Die Werkself’s youngest-ever scorer – surpassing another boy wonder in Julian Brandt.

Having opened his account, Leverkusen fans did not have the wait long for their newest star to notch his first Bundesliga brace as it came a month later, as his side signed off on the 2016/17 season with a 6-2 win over Hertha Berlin.

Since then, Havertz has grown to be synonymous with Leverkusen and just last April became the youngest player to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances when he took to the field against Eintracht Frankfurt at the age of 18 years, 11 months and 15 days.

It was a milestone to remember as he laid on two excellent assists for Brandt and Kevin Volland as Die Werkself claimed a 4-1 triumph, and received a rapturous ovation as he was substituted in the closing stages.

Remarkably, it has taken Havertz only another 20 months to rack up another 50 to become the Bundesliga’s youngest centurion and he is now fully established as one of the competition’s biggest stars, especially after a 2018/19 campaign which saw him score 17 goals despite not playing as an out-and-out striker.

Until he is surpassed, he can always lay claim to this record wherever his future takes him – be it to another Bundesliga outfit or even on to one of European football’s many giants that currently covet him.

Nonetheless, given the trajectory his career has taken thus far, it is difficult to see Havertz doing anything other than continuing to break more records and capturing more headlines in the years to come.