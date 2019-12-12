Reports: Barcelona identify Bundesliga star as Jordi Alba’s long-term replacement

Reports suggest that La Liga defending champions Barcelona have identified Bayern Munich’s David Alaba as a potential long-term replacement for the veteran left-back Jordi Alba.

Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 for a reported transfer fee of just €14million in what seems to be one of the most successful transfers for the Catalans in recent times. Alba has played 309 matches for the Blaugrana so far, scoring 16 goals and providing 57 assists for his team till date. He has also lifted one Champions League, five La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup with Barcelona so far.

Alaba, meanwhile, was promoted to the Bayern Munich first team in 2010 and has been a regular starter for them since 2011. Despite being aged only 27, he has already made 358 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions, recording 30 goals and 46 assists for them so far. He has won the Champions League once, the Bundesliga eight times, the German Cup five times the FIFA Club World Cup once, the UEFA Super Cup once and the German Super Cup four times.

It is Sport Bild who suggests that Bayern Munich are interested in extending Alaba’s contract – but he has not yet made up his mind on the proposal, as per various sources.

The German news agency also claims that he has offers from top teams like Barcelona, which may see him leaving the club in search of new challenges next summer.