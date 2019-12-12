Reports say Erling Haaland meets with Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland reportedly flew to Germany to hold talks with Borussia Dortmund following Salzburg’s Champions League game against Liverpool.

The race to sign Erling Haaland has taken another turn.

According to reports, the in-demand striker flew to Germany on Wednesday to hold talks with Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has become one of Europe’s hottest properties following a prolific run of form for Salzburg.

TOP STORY – HAALAND MEETS WITH DORTMUND

Could talented teenager Haaland be the next bright young forward to join Bundesliga side Dortmund?

Local newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten and Radio 91.2 claim the Norwegian and his high-profile agent Mino Raiola arrived at Dortmund Airport and were met by a BVB official the day after Salzburg’s Champions League loss to Liverpool.

Haaland played 75 minutes against the holders but was unable to add to his impressive eight-goal haul in Europe this season.

Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid are among the other heavyweights reportedly showing interest in the 19-year-old.

Der #BVB macht offenbar ernst bei der Suche nach einer Verstärkung für den Sturm. Am Mittwoch weilte Wunschkandidat Erling #Haaland zu Gesprächen in #Dortmund (RN+): https://t.co/9rQIlLrk6O (Foto: imago) pic.twitter.com/byHY3qsOaM — Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (@RNBVB) December 11, 2019

ROUND-UP

– Salzburg could be about to part with more than one highly-rated attacker. The Telegraph says Premier League outfit Wolves are preparing to make a move for Hwang Hee-chan, who could cost around £21million (€25m).

– Roma will allow Alessandro Florenzi to leave for €25m in January, claims CalcioMercato. Inter are said to be his strongest suitors, with fellow Serie A sides Napoli and Fiorentina also in contention.

– Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unhappy with his reduced role under interim boss Hansi Flick and is thinking of returning to Spain, reports Bild.

– Spain Under-21 international Carles Alena is set to join Real Betis on loan from LaLiga leaders Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

– ESPN reporter Julien Laurens believes this season will be Thomas Tuchel‘s last in charge of Paris Saint-Germain. Tuchel has been heavily linked to Bundesliga champions Bayern.