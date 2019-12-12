What makes the RB Leipzig attack the Bundesliga’s most dangerous?

They may currently be second on the table but, when it comes to scoring goals, RB Leipzig are certainly leading the way in the Bundesliga.

With 39 goals in the first 14 matches of the 2019/20 campaign, Die Roten Bullen have hit the back of the net more times than any other Bundesliga team and scored four more than the next best in Bayern Munich.

Trailing current league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach by a solitary point and through to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Leipzig are primed for a big season in manager Julian Nagelsmann’s first year at the helm.

RB Leipzig: Bundesliga’s most dangerous team

But just who are the six men that make the Leipzig frontline ever so deadly? Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the Bundesliga’s deadliest attack.

THE SPEARHEAD – TIMO WERNER

The focal point of the Leipzig attack, Timo Werner is in career-best form with 15 goals in 14 games – a tally which sees him trail only Robert Lewandowski by a solitary strike in the top scorers’ chart.

Having previously never scored a hat-trick, the Germany international already has two to his name this campaign and the second of which came in a stunning display which saw him notch three goals and three assists in an 8-0 rout of Mainz.

With five assists in total, Werner also leads the Bundesliga in total goal involvements and should easily surpass his career best tally of 21 goals in a single campaign.

THE LONG-RANGE EXPERT – MARCEL SABITZER

Another Leipzig player in career-best form is Marcel Sabitzer, the long-range expert who also plays a role as the team’s playmaker-in-chief.

With four of his six goals coming from distance, the Austrian leads the competition in long-range strikes and is always a chance of producing something spectacular to delight the Red Bull Arena faithful.

His three assists may not be an eye-catching number but it fails to illustrate just how important he is in getting Leipzig going in the final third with his range of passing and creative ability.

THE SET-PIECE SPECIALIST – EMIL FORSBERG

While Leipzig’s strength in depth means Emil Forsberg, who was at Leipzig when they were still in the 2. Bundesliga, may no longer be guaranteed an automatic first XI berth, he continues to play an influential role when he starts or even off the bench.

Having been involved in 11 of his team’s 14 league games so far this term, Forsberg has four goals and two assists to his name and also notched his first Bundesliga brace against Cologne with a clinical penalty and sublime freekick, which should come as no surprise given his reputation for being a set-piece specialist.

Still only 28, the Sweden international has also proven to be the man for the big occasion and scored the crucial equaliser when Leipzig held champions Bayern to a 1-1 draw back in September.

MR. EFFECTIVE – CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU

Having only moved to the Red Bull Arena from Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer, Christopher Nkunku is emerging as one of the Bundesliga’s rising stars.

Few can rival him when it comes to effectiveness, although that should have been obvious from the way he came on as a substitute for his debut on Match Day 1 against Union Berlin and scored with just first touch just four minutes later.

Nkunku has since added two more goals and also laid on six more for his team-mates, which makes him the top assist-maker of his team at present.

THE ROCK – YUSSUF POULSEN

At Leipzig from the time they were still plying their trade in the third tier of German football, Yussuf Poulsen is into his 7th season at the club and is the longest-serving player at the Red Bull Arena.

Under Nagelsmann, the Dane has been redeployed to more of a supporting role but has still found the back of the net twice to go along with four assists.

While it is said that all strikers have a selfish streak, Poulsen defies that notion with his selfless performances on the field and often sacrifices himself in the build-up by taking on a handful of defenders on his own before bringing his team-mates into play.

THE NEW BOY – PATRIK SCHICK

The newest kid on the block, Patrik Schick has had to bide his time since joining on a season-long loan from Serie A outfit Roma but has now started in Leipzig’s past two Bundesliga outings.

Against Paderborn, Schick opened his account with his first shot on goal of his Bundesliga career, leaving the entire opposition defence for dead with a sublime turn before coolly finishing past Leopold Zingerle.

The silky-skilled attacker then continued his good form last Saturday with a neat assist for Timo Werner’s opener in a 3-1 triumph over Hoffenheim, and should only get better as the season wears on.