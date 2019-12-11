WATCH: Borussia Monchengladbach’s Top 5 Goals of the 2019/20 season so far

They are currently the surprise leaders of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season and, after a 2-1 win over champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach have to be regarded as genuine contenders.

With 14 rounds played at the winter break fast approaching, Gladbach have exceeded all expectations to sit pretty at the Bundesliga summit holding a one-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig.

And having failed in their two previous major tests – falling to defeats against title challengers Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund earlier in the campaign – Die Fohlen issued a real statement of intent last Saturday as they came from behind to beat Bayern at Borussia Park.

Ramy Bensebaini was the hero of the afternoon as he cancelled out Ivan Perisic’s opener with an excellent header from a corner, before holding his nerve to clinically convert a 92nd-minute penalty and seal the three points for his side.

While Bensebaini, a summer arrival from Rennes, has been a revelation, he is far from the only standout at Gladbach with the likes of Marcus Thuram, Denis Zakaria and the evergreen Patrick Herrmann all taking turns to impress.

Having netted 30 goals so far this season, Marco Rose’s charges boast the fourth-best attack in the competition and have contributed their fair share of stunning efforts.

But just which Die Fohlen strike has been their best thus far in 2019/20? Here, we take a look at Gladbach’s Top 5 Goals so far this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Top 5 Goals so far this season