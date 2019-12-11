Chelsea boss Frank Lampard eager to replace Eden Hazard as Jadon Sancho rumours gain pace

Chelsea football club are set to take a plunge in the transfer market again as their transfer ban has been lifted and they are free to sign players in the upcoming January transfer window. Manager Frank Lampard opened up on the club’s transfer plans after their 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Lille, which ensured them a spot in the last-16 of the tournament.

Ex-Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard left the club in the summer to join Real Madrid in a deal believed to be worth €100 million and though the Blues haven’t actually missed him in terms of the output as youngsters have stepped up, Lampard believes that their first priority is to get a replacement for the Belgian.

Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha and a move for either or both of them can be expected in the January transfer window.

“I will look at all areas of the team but I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that,” Chelsea’s manager said after UCL win over Lille.

“I think we’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive. We’ve shown that in the league and now the Champions League. But if we’re looking at if we can get even better, can we get better in forward areas to help the idea of being more clinical, then I think we’ll always look at that.

“We’re just not converting enough. Some of that is to keep working and I’m not here to criticise anybody because we’ve just qualified from a really tough group to get through to the next stage of the Champions League. But we have standards here and I know how much the players also want to be successful. It’s very clear, so we’ll keep working towards it.”

“I’m calm about this window,” he added. “We don’t see so much great business in January. If it’s there to be done it’s right for the club and that’s a conversation for me and upstairs. I don’t think we’ll go crazy just because the ban has been lifted.”