Borussia Dortmund sporting director answers speculation over Jadon Sancho as Manchester United, Chelsea prepare bids

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs who have shown a keen interest in signing Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window, and it appears one of these clubs might end up signing him as well.

However, Borussia Dortmund director of sport Michael Zorc does not believe Sancho will be sold in January, and gave his reasons why.

“We’re continuing to plan with him,” he told reporters recently.

“He’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us.

“We have already had some situations with him to talk about, and there have been a lot of interviews in the last few weeks.

“We are in a good way; when he came off the bench in Barcelona and also in Berlin, he gave us a top performance.”

Sancho has been reportedly unsettled in Dortmund, and with increasing rumours about his arrival back in the Premier League, it appears as if the England International is ready to return home.

Chelsea have had their transfer ban lifted and made Sancho one of their top targets, while Manchester United are steadying their ship under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could do with more attacking talent at their disposal.