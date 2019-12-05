Reports: Manchester United chief Ed Woodward sets £119m aside for Bundesliga star

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at home on Wednesday night, but it is clear that despite their minor improvements, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men need a couple of transfer windows to get their squad right.

The January window could end up being key for the Red Devils, specially since injuries to top stars such as Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial have hurt them thus far in the campaign.

There is no doubt that United will strengthen in the attacking department come January, and Goal are reporting that controversial executive vice-chairman at the club, Ed Woodward, is also ready to make a massive player investment.

‘Jadon Sancho won’t leave in January’ – Zorc

United have been heavily linked with Jadon Sancho for a while now, and even tried to sign him in the summer transfer window, however Borussia Dortmund maintained that the England International was not up for sale.

They might have missed out then, but there is no way that United are backing down now. The report claims that Woodward is ready to spend as much as £119m to sign Sancho in January, and considering how rocky the attacker’s relationship has been with club management, this just might end up being enough.

Chelsea are also in the race to sign Sancho, but United will fancy their chances if they can cough up the necessary cash.