Jurgen Klopp plays down rumours linking Liverpool with top Manchester United target

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is believed to be on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool. And with the Manchester-based side struggling to get back to their best, it’s the Reds who have emerged as the favourites for his signature.

Sancho was linked with a move to United all summer long but a move did not materialise and the young Englishman stayed put. Even though he has been one of the best players for Dortmund this season, the 19-year-old is being made the scapegoat of their poor form and many reports claim that he will be on the move in the summer window.

With a return to the Premier League on the cards, Klopp accepted that Sancho is a very good player but refused to accept that the Reds are interested in the winger.

“He’s a very good player,” Klopp said ahead of the Merseyside derby, before adding: “I have no clue where these kind of things [the rumours] are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.

“If we would be involved, nobody would know about it apart from a person who wouldn’t speak about it. There’s nothing to say. I know how it sounds, but I cannot change that. There’s nothing to say about it, which can mean there’s absolutely nothing to say about it.”