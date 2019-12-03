Jadon Sancho picks up Borussia Dortmund’s player of the month award

He has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs but Borussia Dortmund fans have signalled their appreciation of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been named Borussia Dortmund’s player of the month for November amid rumours he is keen on a move away from the Bundesliga club.

The England international endured a difficult start to the month, as he was hauled off in the first half of a 4-0 Klassiker rout at the hands of Bayern Munich on November 9.

He bounced back from that disappointment, though, to score goals in Bundesliga games against Paderborn and Hertha Berlin, as well as in 3-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona.

Sancho – linked with a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool – has scored seven goals in 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season.