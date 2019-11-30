Manchester United are looking to invest in their squad in January after a dismal start to the season. The Red Devils are currently ninth in the league and have already lost four times in thirteen games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were linked with two Juventus stars but it seems that one Bundesliga giant may beat them to the double-signature.

According to a report by SportBILD, via The Sun, Borussia Dortmund have joined Manchester United in the chase for Juventus pair, Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic. The two players have fallen out of favour in Turin and were excluded from the Champions League list. As such, they are now looking for a way out.

Manchester United were reportedly keen on signing the pair. Furthermore, rumours over the past few months claimed that the Red Devils had sealed the signing of Mandzukic for the January window. However, with Dortmund now in the mix, the English side may find it difficult to easily complete the double deal. Any club interested in signing the two players will have to pay Juventus a fee of £26 Million.

United, meanwhile, also attempted to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the summer window. However, the move ultimately broke down over personal reasons and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils return for him in January.