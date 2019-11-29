Borussia Dortmund intend to move on from Jadon Sancho’s recent problems, says Michael Zorc.

Jadon Sancho’s issues at Borussia Dortmund have been dealt with and a January departure is not expected, insists sporting director Michael Zorc.

Sancho is Dortmund’s star man but has endured a difficult spell this month, as he was hauled off in the first half of a 4-0 Klassiker rout at the hands of Bayern Munich and then started on the bench against Barcelona in midweek.

Under-fire coach Lucien Favre claimed he preferred to select players who are “focused and ready”, although the England international scored after coming on.

However, Zorc is confident Dortmund have managed the issue, meaning Sancho – linked with a host of top clubs, including Manchester United – should remain at Signal Iduna Park at least until the end of the season.

“We’ve cleared everything internally in the team and with the player,” Zorc told a news conference on Friday ahead of the trip to Hertha Berlin.

“It’s done, we’re looking forward. Jadon is another regular player and he is part of our team.

Thanks for the support, we go again @BVB pic.twitter.com/SUQCFc78Y2 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) November 28, 2019

“I believe that when he came on against Barcelona, ​​we witnessed a good response and he did a very good job.

“I do not have the impression that he wants to prepare for a January move. We talked to him and his agency. We hope he shows his best possible performance tomorrow.”

Zorc also reiterated his backing of Favre, who has Dortmund sixth in the Bundesliga and winless in three in all competitions.

“Everything has already been said,” Zorc said. “We have faith in Lucien, he works very hard and wants to reverse the trend.

“We believe he can do it in this situation, we stay in the reality and do not go into speculation.”