Reports: Manchester United handed major boost as Borussia Dortmund ready to sell star man

Manchester United are in desperate need for attacking talent to enter the gates of Old Trafford, and will be pleasantly surprised to know that they might just end up signing a top talent as early as the January transfer window.

The Independent is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are ready to listen to offers for Jadon Sancho in January after what appears to be a complete breakdown in talks between the club and the player.

Sancho was recently left on the bench for Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against Barcelona by manager Lucien Favre, who noted that he only wanted focused players to be playing at the Nou Camp.

Sancho was not ‘ready’ to start Barcelona game – Favre

Reports suggest the England International was none too pleased with the comments and being left on the bench for that game, eventually coming on and scoring the German side’s only goal of the game.

“We need players on the pitch who are focused and ready,” Favre said before the game to Sky Sports when asked about benching Sancho.

A number of clubs are interested in signing the attacking player, but Manchester United just might be among the few willing to pay over £100m for a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to sign in the summer transfer window as well.