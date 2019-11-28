Yuya Osako relishing increased responsibility at Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen’s Japanese ace Yuya Osako is enjoying the added responsibility in his second campaign with the Bundesliga outfit.

Osako has been plying his trade in Germany since 2013, having initially joined 1860 Munich – who were then in the 2. Bundesliga – before spending four years with Cologne.

He then joined Werder at the start of last season and, after a creditable debut campaign at the Weserstadion, has emerged as a key player thus far in 2019/20.

Osako netted three goals in as many Bundesliga matches to start the season – matching his tally from the whole of last term – before injury then sidelined him for five matches.

Having lost talismanic striker Max Kruse in the summer, there were initially plenty of question marks over who would feel the void for Werder, although the likes of Osako, Milot Rashica, Davy Klaassen and Josh Sargent have taken turns stepping up.

“Of course, I’m taking on more responsibility and want to continue to help my team,” Osako said in an interview during the recent international break.

“It was good for me to score three goals early on, which was as many as I got last year. But since the numbers last year were as good, I want to score more goals to help our team.

“It was really unfortunate to get injured because it means the tough times for the team continued. However, I’ve always tried to think positively and I’m pleased to be back earlier than I thought.

“I can now play without pain. I think I’ll be back to top form again [after] this international break.”

Osako’s prediction came true last Saturday as he netted for Werder in what ultimately was a 2-1 defeat to Schalke, making him the club’s joint-top scorer at the moment with four goals alongside Rashica.

While the 29-year-old has produced some strong performances so far in the campaign, Werder have struggled on a whole and are currently 13th on the table – having failed to taste victory in the league in their last eight outings.

“Of course, I think our team’s having a tough time right now, but we have good players and our team is full of quality,” added the Japan international, who has named his country’s Footballer of the Year in 2018.

“We believe we can achieve our aims so we want to believe in ourselves and fight till the end.”