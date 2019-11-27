Robert Lewandowski equals Lionel Messi’s UCL record with quadruple vs Red Star Belgrade

Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest quadruple of UEFA Champions League history as he helped Bayern Munich get the better of Red Star Belgrade by six goals to nil. The Polish striker was at his brilliant best as he scored four times between the 53rd and 67th minute to equal Lionel Messi’s UCL record of scoring four or more goals on more than one occasion in the competition.

Leon Goretzka opened the floodgates for Bayern in the 14th minute but it wasn’t until the 53rd minute that they got their second – and within 14 minutes and 31 seconds, they were 5-0 up as Lewandowski scored four goals in that time. Corentin Tolisso got the sixth and final goal for the Bundesliga giants on the night.

The 31-year-old striker had previously scored four goals against Real Madrid while he was still playing for Borussia Dortmund. Messi, on the other hand, has scored four or more goals against Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen.

14 – Robert Lewandowski has scored in 14 minutes & 31 seconds the fastest ever quadruple in the history of the Champions League. Cyborg 🤖. @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/HOCI7Pk3bF — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 26, 2019

4 – Robert Lewandowski is only the second player to have scored 4+ goals in a Champions League game on more than one occasion, along with Lionel Messi. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/i8VIqtyMY0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019