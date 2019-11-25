Reports say Clubs hover around disgruntled Dortmund star Sancho

Reports suggest England winger Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund, where he feels “humiliated and scapegoated”.

The battle for Jadon Sancho’s signature looks set to begin.

Four high-profile clubs in England and Spain are reportedly monitoring the teenager, one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

Aggrieved with recent events at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho could now seek a new home for next season.

TOP STORY – CLUBS QUEUE UP FOR ‘SCAPEGOAT’ SANCHO

Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are the “leading quartet” of suitors for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic.

Former club Manchester City have also asked to be “kept informed” following a string of events that have upset the 19-year-old England winger, notably his first-half substitution in the 4-0 Klassiker loss to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Sancho’s representatives are said to have deemed that move “disgraceful”, paving the way for his Dortmund departure at the end of the Bundesliga season.

– Paul Pogba’s prolonged absence for Manchester United is part of a concerted effort to force through a January transfer to LaLiga giants Madrid, claims Spanish journalist Paco Gonzalez. Pogba, not sighted since September, is recovering from an ankle injury.

– According to Calciomercato, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is weighing up a move to AC Milan. The 38-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy. Ibrahimovic has been linked to Bologna, Tottenham, Napoli and Perth Glory.

– West Ham are considering replacing Manuel Pellegrini with Chris Wilder, reports The Mirror. The Hammers are languishing 16th in the Premier League after 13 games, while Wilder’s Sheffield United are riding high in sixth. Chris Hughton, David Moyes and Rafael Benitez are reportedly among the other candidates should West Ham lose patience with Pellegrini.

– Wolves defender Owen Otasowie is wanted by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga team Schalke, reports The Sun. 18-year-old centre-back has also been watched by Liverpool and Arsenal.

– The Mirror reports Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Rhian Brewster on loan in January. Brewster, 19, has been unable to break his way into Liverpool’s Premier League plans this term. The report states Villa face competition from Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Swansea City.