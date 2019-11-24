The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have taken note as Borussia Dortmund have been “humiliating” their key target Jadon Sancho over the past few weeks.

This is according to Mirror who reports that Jadon Sancho has been left “humiliated and feeling like a scapegoat” by Borussia Dortmund – and is “braced for a summer exit to a European giant” who is most likely to be Manchester United or Liverpool.

Sancho, who is currently 19 of age, has scored five goals and nine assists for Dortmund so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season, but his blazing form has been overshadowed by the treatment meted out to him by the club.

Lucien Favre, the manager of the club, dropped Sancho for one match during October, and later in the same month, slapped him with an £86,000 fine for returning late from duty with England.

“He was dead and he needed a break because he had played all the games so far. We had an English week, he played everything,” Favre had defended himself while speaking at a press conference back then.

“He is 19 years old and it is completely normal. He knows he’s a bit tired and needs a little break. It’s not easy to do the English weeks. It’s part of it, it’s our job,” he added.

But Mirror claims that the Bundesliga giants’ resentment of Sancho is quite evident, and that it is most likely that he will leave them during the upcoming summer transfer window.