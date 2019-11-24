According to reports, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has decided that he will not return to management immediately, after the Premier League club sacked him earlier last week.

Daily Star claims that the Argentine has been left “heartbroken” by Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy’s decision to sack him as manager, thereby bringing his five-and-a-half-year spell at the North London outfit to an abrupt end in the middle of the ongoing 2019-20 season.\

The English news agency further adds that the 47-year-old always had a close relationship with Levy, and hence, he never expected to be shown the door mid-season.

It has also been just five months after he led the club to their first-ever Champions League final, which makes matters worse.

Daily Star also says that although Pochettino has since been linked to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, the ex-Southampton and Espanyol coach is “unlikely to rush into a new job” any time soon.

In case you missed it, Bayern Munich recently sacked their own manager Niko Kovac due to a poor start to the season – and also replaced him with interim boss Hans-Dieter Flick.

The German giants are currently at third place in the Bundesliga standings with 24 points from 12 matches – one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.