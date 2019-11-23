Indian-origin starlet Sarpreet Singh promoted to Bayern Munich first team

Bayern Munich interim manager, Hansi Flick, has confirmed that the club has promoted Indian-origin starlet Sarpreet Singh to the first team. A New Zealander by birth, Singh joined the club this summer and will now train with the senior team along with Joshua Zirkzee, Oliver Batista Meier, and Leon Dajaku.

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Bayern Munich have promoted four reserve players to the senior team. Among those players is Indian-origin New Zealander Sarpreet Singh, who joined the club this summer from Wellington Phoenix.

“We’ve promoted four youth players to the senior team, Joshua Zirkzee, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet Singh and Leon Dajaku,” Flick said in a pre-match press conference.

“We’re convinced that these boys will develop in the best way if they train with the best players. In our first-team, they have the conditions to do that.”

Singh was born to Indian parents in Auckland, New Zealand, and started his career playing for Onehunga Sports. His talents were soon spotted by A-League side Wellington Phoneix, who enrolled Singh into their academy.

The attacking midfielder rose through the ranks in Wellington, before making the first team for the 2017/18 season. He became a regular for the club the following year and was awarded with a national team call-up.

Bayern Munich scouted Singh during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and officially signed him on July 1, 2019. The 20-year-old was sent to the reserve side for whom he scored five goals and provided four assists, before being promoted to the senior team.