Youssoufa Moukoko, a fifteen-year-old wonderkid who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, recently celebrated his birthday in style as he reportedly received a gift from none other than Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

According to Soccer Laduma, Moukoko received his birthday gift from Messi on Wednesday, and immediately afterwards, The Cameroon-born German youth international posted an image on his official Instagram account showing off the boxed gift that the Barcelona talisman sent him.

“Oh my god! Got this as a gift from my idol. Many thanks, Leo Messi. Thanks for all your birthday wishes,” the teenage prodigy posted on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

As you can see from the above photo, Moukoko is holding up a photograph of Messi while behind him, is a frame with some more pictures of the Argentina ace. There’s also a pair of Nike trainers with “Youssoufa” written on a card.

It is yet to be made clear as to whether he sent him all of those items. What is also unknown, is the reason why he sent him birthday presents.

In case you missed it, Moukoko has previously named the 32-year-old as one of his biggest footballing idols.

The youngster is widely regarded as one of the best rising talents in world football – and recently, he also became the youngest player ever to score in the UEFA Youth League.

With inputs from GiveMeSport.