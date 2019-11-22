Flick on Mauricio Pochettino to Bayern rumours – the club has options

Mauricio Pochettino only left Tottenham this week but is a man in demand, with Bayern Munich thought to be interested in a move.

Hansi Flick says it is not his position to analyse the merits of other coaches amid rumours Mauricio Pochettino could become Bayern Munich’s permanent new boss.

Bayern, who sacked Niko Kovac earlier this month, have placed Flick in charge at the Allianz Arena until at least the Bundesliga’s mid-season break.

Pochettino has been linked to the post after being sacked by Tottenham this week, although reports suggest Real Madrid view the Argentine as a successor to Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

For Flick, the only focus is on the immediate job in hand, which is Bayern’s trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

“It is not my job to analyse coaching colleagues,” he told a pre-match news conference.

“The club now has all the options to look for the future, whatever they want. I’m doing my job now and trying to be successful with the team.

“Football is a day-to-day business, it can be different tomorrow than yesterday. We’ll wait until the winter break, then we’ll sit down together.”

#Flick: “We take each game as it comes and have to consider that we have lots of intense games ahead of us. It’s important that we continue to communicate a lot with the team.” #F95FCBpic.twitter.com/qHhSlH4tl5 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 22, 2019

On being placed in charged for the interim, Flick added: “We prepare just as before.

“I am completely satisfied with the solution. It is crucial that the club has time to think about what is right for the future.”