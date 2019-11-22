Reports: Barcelona keen to sign Bayern Munich star to solve defensive woes

Barcelona are keen to solve their defensive woes ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season, and as per reports, they have decided that they will try to sign Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich to bolster their back-four.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Joshua Kimmich is one of Barcelona’s top targets, and also that they hope to make a move for him next summer.

Kimmich joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart in 2015, for a reported transfer fee of €8.5million. Since then, he has made 189 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions – and has also scored 18 goals and provided 45 assists, thereby proving that he is equally effective in attacking and creating goal-scoring opportunities as well.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, the 24-year-old right-back has scored one goal and recorded five assists in just 11 appearances across various competitions – his only goal came in the Champions League, during Bayern’s 7-2 rout of last season’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur on 19th October.

Kimmich’s arrival at Barcelona would mean that their current right-back Nelson Semedo would be replaced – but that will not be a big issue as the Catalans are already listening to offers for the Portuguese star ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Last week, it was reported that Inter Milan are interested, but they are yet to submit a formal offer, as per various sources.