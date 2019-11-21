Reports: Barcelona starlet set for €10m Bundesliga move in January

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offload three to four players in the upcoming January transfer window and one of them is young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. The Catalan giants have received multiple offers for the 19-year-old but one German club has emerged as the clear favourite to get him on board in January.

Todibo moved to Barcelona in the January transfer window last year but has failed to break into the first team at the club. The teenager joined the La Liga giants from Toulouse for a reported sum of €1 million and has since gone on to make only four appearances for the club.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as the favourite sign the centre-back in January transfer window after Barcelona studied multiple offers from various clubs. The report claims that Premier League side Watford were also interested in getting Todibo on board but Leverkusen’s intervention saw them drop their interest.

The report goes on to add that the Catalan giants would want to include a buy-back clause in the contract the centre-back signs with Leverkusen as he still has ample amount of time to grow into one of the world’s best defenders. The deal will supposedly cost the German giants around €10 million.