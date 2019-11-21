Reports: Mauricio Pochettino could return to management in January with UCL giants

Mauricio Pochettino’s association with Tottenham Hotspur came to an abrupt end as he was sacked by the club 12 matches into the new Premier League season. Spurs were struggling at the 14th spot on the league table and the club’s board decided that enough is enough and parted ways with the Argentine only months after he took them to the UEFA Champions League final.

With Jose Mourinho taking over at the North London club, Pochettino is now free to join a club of his choice as and when one approaches him. The former Espanyol boss has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich jobs and reports from Spain claim that he could return to management in January itself.

According to Spanish publication AS, Bayern Munich are lining up a move for the former Tottenham manager. The Bavarian giants are currently without a full-time manager after having sacked Niko Kovac earlier this month.

Though they have appointed former Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick at least until Christmas, they might end up hiring Pochettino if Bayern don’t get back to their best. However, as the report adds, as Pochettino doesn’t speak German, the Bundesliga giants could carry on with Flick before hiring a full-time manager in the summer next year.