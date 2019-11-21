Bayern’s Cuisance should have stayed at Monchengladbach, says Max Eberl

Since joining Bayern Munich for a reported €10million from Borussia Monchengladbach, Michael Cuisance has made two Bundesliga appearances.

Michael Cuisance’s lack of game time at Bayern Munich shows he should never have left Borussia Monchengladbach.

That is the view of Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl, who reluctantly sanctioned the French midfielder’s €10million switch in August this year.

Cuisance has made a pair of Bundesliga substitute appearances for Bayern, remaining unused on the bench on 11 other occasions in all competitions.

Minor adductor and groin setbacks have also hindered the 20-year-old, whose former club sit four points ahead of Bayern at the top of the table after 11 matches.

“We told him for three months that he would have been better staying here because he had found in Gladbach a club where he could develop,” Eberl told Sport1.

“He had a great development last season. He did not want to settle for that and had other goals in mind for himself, which he has now pursued.”

Cuisance will hope the installation of interim head coach Hansi Flick brings about a change of fortunes.

Marco Rose’s in-form Gladbach travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern on December 7.