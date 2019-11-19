According to reports, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is being considered as the potential new boss of Tottenham Hotspur, should Mauricio Pochettino leave the club.

Last week, it was reported that Pochettino is heading towards an impending exit at Spurs, and The Telegraph claims that during the international break, he also discussed his future with Daniel Levy, the club’s chairman.

As per his current contract at the North London outfit, Pochettino is entitled to a payment of £12.5million provided he gets sacked. Daniel Levy is hence keen on arriving at a mutual understanding with regards to the Argentine’s exit, so that he does not have to make the said payment to him.

Meanwhile, it is Neil Henderson, a football writer for BBC, who revealed that the Spurs may be eyeing Nagelsmann as Pochettino’s replacement, according to a newspaper report from The Times. Check out his tweet right here:

The report says that the club had been tracking Nagelsmann’s progress in the Bundesliga for quite some time now, right from his days as the manager at TSG Hoffenheim. The 32-year-old left Hoffenheim at the end of the 2018-19 season, before accepting the reins at RB Leipzig as the successor of Ralf Rangnick.