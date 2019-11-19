Cologne bring in Markus Gisdol as part of reshuffle

Markus Gisdol has been confirmed as the new head coach of lowly Cologne, while Horst Heldt takes over as sporting director

Bundesliga strugglers Cologne have announced Markus Gisdol as their new head coach, while Horst Heldt has been appointed sporting director.

Gisdol has signed a contract that runs until June 2021 and replaces the recently sacked Achim Beierlorzer, who returned to work on Monday with German top-flight rivals Mainz.

Beierlorzer lost his final four games at the helm to leave Cologne 17th and at risk of relegation from the top tier.

Gisdol will be joined by a new sporting director in Heldt, who has also penned a one-and-a-half-year deal, in the hope major changes can lead to an upturn in fortunes.

#effzeh have set-up their new sporting leadership. Horst #Heldt will be Sporting Managing Director, Markus #Gisdol will be the new FC head coach https://t.co/77ff2RNFjm — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) November 18, 2019

Former Hoffenheim and Hamburg boss Gisdol told the club’s official website: “Cologne is a top club in German football.

“The current situation is not easy, but I know these challenges and I am totally convinced that we can overcome these. I want to help the team as quickly as possible, to come back to their undoubted potential.”

Cologne return to action after the international break with a trip to second-place RB Leipzig at the weekend.