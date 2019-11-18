Gladbach star Denis Zakaria won’t leave in January amid United & Inter links – agent

Defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria, 22, has no plans to leave Borussia Monchengladbach before the end of the season.

Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria will not be leaving the Bundesliga leaders in January, according to his agent.

Zakaria has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as Serie A side Inter and German champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

“Denis will not leave Borussia in the winter, a change is 100 per cent excluded,” Mathieu Beda told Sport BILD.

“Denis is in very good shape in Gladbach and has been playing really well for weeks, but he still has more potential and he wants to show that in Gladbach now instead of dealing with a change.”

Switzerland international Zakaria swapped Young Boys for Monchengladbach in 2017.

Zakaria has scored two goals in 11 matches as Gladbach top the Bundesliga table by four points during the international break.