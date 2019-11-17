Reports: Manchester City target Bayern Munich star as Leroy Sane replacement

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane was rumoured to be very close to a move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. However, the move failed to materialise and the German international stayed put. And even though Sane is out of action because of an ACL injury, City believe that he would leave the club come the next summer transfer window.

According to reports by Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola and co. have identified Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as a potential replacement for the outgoing forward. The French international played under the Spanish tactician during his time in Bundesliga and believes Coman could be the perfect replacement for Sane.

The 23-year-old moved to the Bavarian giants in 2015 on a loan deal before the move was made permanent in 2017. He has since gone on to make 139 appearances for Bayern Munich and has scored 28 goals and provided 33 assists in them. Sane is expected to occupy Coman’s place if he ends up moving back to Germany and City believe that could work in their favour.

While a January move is out of the question as both the clubs continue competing on all fronts, a deal could be struck next summer if everything falls into place.